Treating COVID-19 at home

As coronavirus hospitalizations hit new highs, health experts are finding ways for those with mild symptoms to recover where they’re most comfortable: their own beds.

A free online course is available from the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Learning Agency on managing COVID-19 at home.

The series of short videos and readings cover everything from the basics, like symptoms, to the more complex, including how to use a pulse oximeter, breathing exercises to speed up recovery, and when the illness has advanced past home care.

All are explained by emergency room doctors.

“Every video that I’m in, everything that I’ve done, is exactly what I would turn to my parents and say ‘Listen, this is what we need to do to stay safe’,” says Dr. Jose Torradas.

