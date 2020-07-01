Click here for coronavirus updates

Treating COVID-19 at home

Coronavirus

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

As coronavirus hospitalizations hit new highs, health experts are finding ways for those with mild symptoms to recover where they’re most comfortable: their own beds.

A free online course is available from the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Learning Agency on managing COVID-19 at home.

The series of short videos and readings cover everything from the basics, like symptoms, to the more complex, including how to use a pulse oximeter, breathing exercises to speed up recovery, and when the illness has advanced past home care.

All are explained by emergency room doctors.

“Every video that I’m in, everything that I’ve done, is exactly what I would turn to my parents and say ‘Listen, this is what we need to do to stay safe’,” says Dr. Jose Torradas.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories