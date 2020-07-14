Click here for coronavirus updates

Trump administration works to discredit Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – As coronavirus cases hit alarming new highs across the country, the White House is trying to persuade Americans the growing crisis is under control.

The Trump administration is now attempting to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, who has spoken frankly about the U.S. response to the virus.

White House officials quietly handed out a list of Dr. Fauci’s past comments over the weekend, including a statement in January that coronavirus was “not a major threat.” 

Medical experts note the science has evolved since then, and that some comments were taken out of context.

President Trump, meanwhile. has publicly contradicted Dr. Fauci and retweeted the claims of former game show host Chuck Woolery that “everyone is lying” about COVID-19 including the Centers for Disease Control.

