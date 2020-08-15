Trump’s top coronavirus adviser: Wear masks, social distance

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks with reporters about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Trump’s top coronavirus adviser used a visit to Kansas to urge people to wear masks regardless of where they live.

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force said Saturday, that the epidemic is both urban and rural. She was in Kansas City, Kansas, for a meeting with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, as well as community and state health officials at KU Medical Center, The Kansas City Star reports.

She also stressed that people should socially distance and not have gatherings. Birx said when communities start seeing a rise in positive cases, leaders need to close the bars, restrict indoor dining, and ensure there’s a mask mandate.

