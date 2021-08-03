Tyson Foods to require all U.S. employees to get vaccinated

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods is requiring all of its U.S. workforce to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Springdale-based food processor announced on Tuesday.

Tyson Foods is requiring employees at its U.S. office locations to be fully vaccinated by October 1, 2021.

All other employees are required to be fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021, subject to an ongoing discussion with locations represented by unions, according to a Tyson Foods press release.

The company says this action makes it the largest U.S. food company to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most effective thing we can do to protect our team members, their families and their communities,” said Dr. Claudia Coplein, Chief Medical Officer, Tyson Foods. “With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts of contagious, dangerous variants leading to increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization among the U.S. unvaccinated population, this is the right time to take the next step to ensure a fully vaccinated workforce.”

According to Tyson Foods, in support of efforts to fully vaccinate all team members, the company will also provide $200 to frontline employees, “subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions.”

This is an expansion of Tyson Foods’ existing policy of compensating employees for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source.

Tyson Foods says almost half of its U.S. workforce has already been vaccinated.

Exceptions to the mandate will “involve workers who seek medical or religious accommodation,” according to Tuesday’s release.