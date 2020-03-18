UMMC nurse tests positive for coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center said a nurse tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). There’s no word on how the nurse contracted the virus.
Earlier this week, UMMC confirmed a student contracted the virus.
So far, no patients at the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.
