UN chief urges G20 to adopt `war-time’ plan with trillions

1  of  102
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Antioch Christian Church Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

UN chief urges G20 to adopt `war-time’ plan with trillions

Coronavirus

by: EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Antonio Guterres

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks to The Associated Press, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Guterres said Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak that began in China “is not out of control but it is a very dangerous situation.” Antonio Guterres said that “the risks are enormous and we need to be prepared worldwide for that.” The outbreak has infected more than 73,000 people globally. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged leaders of the world’s 20 major industrialized nations on Tuesday to adopt a “wartime” plan including a stimulus package “in the trillions of dollars” for businesses, workers and households in developing countries trying to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

He said in a letter to the Group of 20 leaders that they account for 85 percent of the world’s gross domestic product and have “a direct interest and critical role to play in helping developing countries cope with the crisis.”

“Let us remember that we are only as strong as the weakest health system in our interconnected world,” the U.N. chief said. “We must create the conditions and mobilize the resources necessary to ensure that developing countries have equal opportunities to respond to this crisis in their communities and economies.”

Guterres warned: “Anything short of this commitment would lead to a pandemic of apocalyptic proportions affecting us all.”

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said G20 leaders are expected to hold a virtual summit meeting Thursday.

Guterres, who will participate in the meeting, said COVID-19 is a human crisis with many threats, noting that even in the wealthiest countries “we see health systems buckling under pressure.”

“Around the world, the socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic are already tangible — schools are closing, already pervasive inequalities are deepening, many countries are unable to respond to the enormous needs of the elderly,” he said. “And women, who represent 70 per cent of health care workers, are disproportionately affected.”

“A recession is in prospect. The question is: how long it will last and how much damage will it do to the productive capacities of our economies and the livelihoods of our citizens,” Guterres said.

By the end of the year, the secretary-general said “the cost of this pandemic is likely to be measured in the trillions of dollars” and that’s why the G20 leaders “must inject massive resources into economies, reaching double digit percentage points in the world’s gross domestic product.”

He said a coordinated stimulus package in the trillions of dollars “would include scaling up cash transfer measures, social protection, tax abatement, fiscal stimulus, low interest rates, access to credit, insurance and wage support schemes.”

The secretary-general stressed that “these expansionary policies must be accompanied by a clear repudiation of protectionism.”

“I urge G-20 leaders to commit to ban tariffs, quotas or non-tariff measures, and remove restrictions on cross-border trade that affect the deployment of medical equipment, medicines and other essential goods to fight the epidemic,” Guterres said.

He also encouraged countries to waive sanctions to allow delivery of food, health supplies, medical equipment and support for the COVID-19 crisis, saying: “This is the time for solidarity not exclusion.”

Guterres also called on the G20 leaders to establish a coordinated response to suppress the coronavirus everywhere, guided by the U.N. World Health Organization,.

He said this would provide countries with strong capabilities to stop transmission of COVID-19 including testing, tracing, quarantining, treating the sick, coordinating measures to restrict movements and contacts and coordinating scientific collaboration in the search for a vaccine and treatments.

Guterres said the U.N. supply network is at the G20’s disposal to help procure medical and protective equipment and establish transport and supply chains.

He also stressed the responsibility of all nations to “recover better” from the pandemic and ensure that future development programs contribute to preserving the environment and addressing climate change.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories