The Centers for Disease Control has updated its guidelines on coronavirus testing. The agency now says people exposed to the virus may not need to be tested.
The CDC no longer recommends testing for most people without symptoms, even if they’ve been in close contact with someone known to have the virus.
According to the previous guidelines, viral testing was appropriate for people with recent or suspected exposure – even if they were asymptomatic.
The CDC changed the recommendations on its website Monday.
The agency says people without COVID-19 symptoms who also haven’t been in close contact with someone with a known infection do not need a test.
The CDC did not explain the change, and many doctors were puzzled by it.
A spokesperson at the Department of Health and Human Services denied the change would affect contact tracing efforts.
Symtoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
LATEST STORIES:
- 20-year-old woman was in body bag 2 hours before found alive with eyes open at funeral home: attorney
- Updated CDC guidelines now say people exposed to coronavirus may not need to be tested
- WPS offers meals for students participating in MySchool Remote
- Sporting Kansas City hosts first match in months with some fans in the stands
- Johnson City boy riding bike killed after pickup hits him