US cities shut down to slow virus outbreak

1  of  86
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Ark City closing some public facilities Arkansas City - USD 470 Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Mark Arts Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

US cities shut down to slow virus outbreak

Coronavirus

Weekdays at 12 p.m. PST, we’ll be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Nearly 7 million people in the San Francisco area were all but confined to their homes Tuesday, while Florida put a damper on spring break and St. Patrick’s Day by ordering the closing of all bars, as state and local officials took an increasingly hard line against the coronavirus.

Ohio canceled its presidential primary hours before the polls were to open, but three other states pressed ahead with their elections, recommending such precautions as putting tape on the floor to keep voters a safe distance apart.

On Wall Street, stocks bounced around in early trading, one day after the worst market loss since the Black Monday crash of 1987.

With the economy grinding to a halt, the White House proposed a roughly $850 billion rescue package — a sweeping stimulus not seen since the Great Recession of 2008 — and called for its rapid approval.

It would provide relief for small businesses, $50 billion for the airline industry and a big tax cut for wage-earners, said two people familiar with the request who described it on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

“If we do this right, our country and the world, frankly, but our country can be rolling again pretty quickly,” President Donald Trump said.

Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a “shelter-in-place” order that went into effect Tuesday, requiring most residents to stay inside and venture out only for food, medicine or exercise for three weeks — the most sweeping lockdown in the U.S. against the outbreak.

“It’s really a scary situation for us because if we don’t work, we don’t eat,” lamented Miguel Aguirre, a janitor at San Francisco’s Boys and Girls Club.

Coronavirus infections across the country reached approximately 5,200, and the death toll climbed to at least 97, with more than half of the dead from Washington state. Worldwide, more than 7,300 have died.

Over the past day, new and more urgent warnings have come from the White House, which has called on Americans not to gather in groups of more than 10 and advised older people to stay home.

Still, the response across states varied.

While beaches on Florida’s Gulf Coast were still open, and at least one was full of spring breakers, Gov. Ron Desantis ordered all the state’s bars and nightclubs closed for 30 days and asked Florida’s university system to send students home for online instruction for the rest of the spring semester.

Desantis has said he would leave beach restrictions up to local authorities.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has left many decisions up to local governments. Unlike other governors of heavily populated states, Abbott has not made explicit calls for limiting mass gatherings.

“This is not a time to panic,” he said. “It’s not as if we have never been through this before. We’ve been through this many, many times.”

Election officials in Florida, Arizona and Illinois, all of them holding primaries, said they were taking precautions to make sure voters could safely cast their ballots. The immediate problem: Hundreds of poll workers dropped out, forcing state officials to scramble.

“Please, please heed our call and volunteer,” said Marisel Hernandez, head of the election commission in Chicago. “Help us.”

Election officials in Illinois’ Cook County, home to Chicago, urged poll workers to use blue painter’s tape to mark the floor every 6 feet so voters could keep their distance while waiting in line.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans were holed up at home, many thrown out of work until further notice as offices, stores and other businesses shut down. School was canceled for tens of millions of students, forcing parents to scramble for child care or find ways to entertain their children.

The rapid work stoppage had Americans fretting about their jobs and their savings, threatened to overwhelm unemployment benefit programs, and heightened fears the country could plunge into a recession.

Most people who come down with the disease have relatively mild symptoms, but it can be deadly for some, especially the elderly and those with underlying health problems. Most people infected with the virus recover in a matter of weeks.

Health officials say that “social distancing” — encouraging people to avoid close contact with others — is a key to slow the spread of the virus and keep U.S. hospitals from being overwhelmed with a sudden deluge of patients.

In Detroit, bus riders were stranded Tuesday after most drivers didn’t report to work, apparently concerned about the spread of the virus and confused as to whether Michigan’s new restrictions on gatherings included vehicles loaded with commuters.

The city canceled bus service shortly after 8 a.m. because of the shortage of drivers. Surprised riders waiting at stops across the city pulled out phones to try to get a lift from friends or family.

“Just now?” a maintenance man, Amadou Sanders, asked. “How am I going to get to work?”

___

Associated Press writers Ed White in Detroit, Angela Charlton in Paris; Geir Moulson in Berlin; Kelli Kennedy and Terry Spencer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Sophia Tareen and Tammy Webber in Chicago; John O’Connor in Springfield, Illinois; Christina A. Cassidy in Atlanta; Julie Watson in San Diego and Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories