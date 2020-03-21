US locking down 70 million people as virus strains Europe

1  of  106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Central Community Church, services cancelled Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Lucas, Luray, Amherst United Methodist Churches - no Sunday services Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Church Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverlawn Christian Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
US locking down 70 million people as virus strains Europe

Coronavirus

by: TIM SULLIVAN and KEN MORITSUGU, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A woman wearing a face mask passes by posters about precautions against new coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 21, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Three major American states are locking down their residents in the face of a rapidly advancing virus storm that is already severely straining health systems in parts of Europe.

New York and Illinois announced that they would largely restrict residents to their homes starting this weekend, after America’s largest state, California, did so Friday. The three states have a combined population of more than 70 million people.

With American hospitals already under pressure, officials are desperate to prevent — or at least limit — a repeat of what has happened in China and Europe, where the outbreak overwhelmed medical services in the central Chinese city of Wuhan earlier this year and now is pushing them to the limit in Italy and Spain. Britain has asked 65,000 retired nurses and doctors to return to work.

More than 275,000 cases have been confirmed globally, including more than 11,000 deaths, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 90,000 have recovered.

For most people, the new virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

The outbreak has moderated in Asia, with the concern shifting to preventing its return. China and other parts of the region are now importing cases from Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere.

China’s National Health Commission reported Saturday that the mainland had no new home-grown cases of the disease for the third straight day, but 41 imported ones in the previous 24 hours. That followed a surge in the cases in the territory of Hong Kong on Friday, including 35 imported ones.

Restrictions on movement are being eased gradually in China, as it tries to restart the economy without bringing back the disease.

Officials in Wuhan are permitting supermarkets, convenience stores and some other retail businesses to reopen from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. if they are in areas with no confirmed or suspected cases. One person from each household is allowed to go out daily for a shopping trip of up to two hours.

The Beijing Zoo said its outdoor areas would reopen Monday, but visitors have to wear masks and make reservations at least one day in advance. Most major museums and attractions in China have been closed for nearly two months to stop the spread of the virus.

In the U.S., the restrictions on movement take effect Saturday in Illinois and Sunday in New York. Connecticut and Oregon were preparing similar moves.

New York said all workers in nonessential businesses will be required to stay home as much as possible, and gatherings of any size will be banned. Exceptions would be made for errands, such as buying groceries and medicine, and for exercise.

The lockdowns in California and other states sent stock markets tumbling again. Wall Street had its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling more than 900 points and down 17% for the week.

The White House said a member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff has tested positive for the coronavirus. A spokeswoman said the person did not have close contact with either Pence or President Donald Trump.

Elsewhere, Colombia became the latest country in South America to announce a lockdown, following Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela.

President Iván Duque announced Friday night that Colombians will be required to isolate in their homes beginning Tuesday and running through April 13. The capital, Bogota, began its own lockdown Friday, leaving the city’s usually traffic-filled streets largely empty.

The country has 158 confirmed cases, and officials are hoping that drastic measures now will limit the number of new cases in the weeks ahead.

___

Associated Press reporters around the world contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

