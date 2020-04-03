1  of  46
US stepping up protection of Trump, Pence

Coronavirus

In this April 1, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. At a time of social distancing,Trump is leaning into his plea to Congress to restore full tax benefits prized by business for fine dining and schmoozing. Trump is seizing on the pandemic crisis to target an item on his wish list: full tax deductions for business meals in restaurants and for other entertainment expenses. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — The White House is stepping up precautions to protect the president and vice president from contracting the new coronavirus.

Starting Friday, anyone who is expected to be in “close proximity” to either President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence will be given a quick COVID-19 test “to evaluate for pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers status to limit inadvertent transmission.”

That’s according to White House spokesman Judd Deere.

All visitors to the White House complex already have their temperatures taken when entering the building and if they will be in close proximity to either Trump or Pence.

Trump took the new COVID-19 test on Thursday and the White House doctor said results were back in 15 minutes. He tested negative.

