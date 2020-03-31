Video shows how coronavirus attacks and impairs lungs

1  of  79
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Video shows how coronavirus attacks and impairs lungs

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A video from George Washington University Hospital shows how coronavirus can quickly and extensively impair lung function, leading to serious illness and death.

Using VR technology, the imagery shows what the virus did to the lungs of the medical center’s first COVID-19 patient, a man in his late 50s whose only other medical issue was high blood pressure.

The swaths of yellow in the video show the areas in the lungs affected by the coronavirus.

“There is such a stark contrast between the virus-infected abnormal lung and the more healthy, adjacent lung tissue,” said Chief of Thoracic Surgery Dr. Keith Mortman while speaking about the video for a GW hospital podcast. “And it’s such a contrast that you do not need an MD after your name to understand these images. This is something the general public can take a look at and really start to comprehend how severe the amount of damage this is causing the lung tissue. The damage we’re seeing is not isolated to any one part of the lung. This is severe damage to both lungs diffusely.”

Like many other people, the patient’s first symptoms were fever, cough, and shortness of breath – but they escalated quickly. He was initially placed on a ventilator at a different hospital, but needed more intensive treatment and was transferred to George Washington University Hospital. Doctors at GW are using an advanced technology called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation to remove the man’s blood, re-oxygenate it and return it to his body.

“For these patients who essentially present in progressive respiratory failure, the damage to the lungs is rapid and widespread (as evidenced in the VR video),” Mortman said in an email to CNN. “Unfortunately, once damaged to this degree, the lungs can take a long time to heal. For approximately 2-4% (depending on which numbers you believe) of patients with Covid-19, the damage is irreversible and they will succumb to the disease.”

For those who recover, some may have permanent lung damage from scarring caused by the virus.

“I want people to see this and understand what this can do,” Mortman told CNN. “People need to take this seriously.”

With more than 780,000 positive coronavirus cases and 37,000 deaths worldwide as of Monday evening, Dr. Mortman warns that the pandemic is a threat to young and old alike.

“It is affecting every age group and every country, all 50 states in the U.S., so this is nationwide, a global, a community problem,” he said.

