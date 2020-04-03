Live Now
Walmart announces virtual-only 2020 annual shareholders' meeting date
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KSNW) – Walmart Inc. today announced that, as a result of the public health impact from the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting set for Wednesday, June 3, 2020, will be conducted by a virtual meeting only. While shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online, there will not be a physical location for the annual meeting.

The meeting will focus on shareholder voting on formal business and proxy proposals. Shareholders may vote their shares electronically, online, by mail, or by phone prior to the formal business meeting on June 3. Shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting may also vote their shares online during the meeting.

The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the virtual meeting is April 9, 2020. Additional details confirming how shares may be voted before or during the meeting on June 3, as well as the time of the virtual meeting and how to access it as a shareholder, will be included in the company’s proxy statement to be filed later this month. The public will also be able to listen to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, without the option to vote, through a link on the company’s website.

In addition, due to the coronavirus outbreak the company is not hosting its usual Associate Celebration event, which would have been held at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday, June 5. The logistics and lead time required to coordinate 5,000 associates traveling from around the world to attend both the Friday meeting and corresponding Associates Week events has created too much uncertainty to ensure everyone’s safety given the current state of the coronavirus pandemic.

