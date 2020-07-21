Walmart announces new round of cash bonuses, stores to close on Thanksgiving

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KSNW) — Walmart will pay its workers another round of cash bonuses this summer, the Bentonville-based retailer announced on Tuesday.

Full-time hourly employees and drivers will receive a bonus of $300, and part-time hourly and temporary associates will receive $150.

Assistant managers will also receive a bonus, and store and facility managers (including Health & Wellness and Supply Chain) will also receive one for “their efforts the first half of the year.

The bonuses will be included in August 20 paychecks for eligible associates who were employed as of July 31.

It’s the third special cash bonus offered by Walmart since the pandemic began, separate from other cash bonuses received by employees in April and June.

In addition to bonus pay, the retailer say it will close its stores on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, this year to allow associates to spend the day with their families.

