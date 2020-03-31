Walmart to begin temperature checks, make masks and gloves available for employees

Walmart says they will begin temperature checks and will make masks and gloves available for employees in stores in the United States.
Walmart made the announcement in a Twitter post on Tuesday morning, saying to better serve our customers and promote a safe and healthy workplace for our associates, we are taking the following actions in our U.S.-based stores, clubs and supply chain locations over the next few weeks:
- Taking the temperatures of our associates as they report to work, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions
- Making masks and gloves available, as supplies permit, for associates who want to wear them
- Continuing to take steps to promote social distancing
“This week we are also sharing a new framework with associates regarding healthy behaviors at work,” Walmart’s corporate website says. “We’re asking them to remember three numbers: 6, 20 and 100.”
- 6 feet is the amount of space people should keep from others, when possible, to maintain social distancing
- 20 seconds is the amount of time people should take to wash their hands with soap and water
- And 100 is the temperature that someone should stay home with
