Washington woman arrested in Hawaii for quarantine violation

Coronavirus

by: KHON and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

KAPA’A, Hawaii (KHON) — A Washington state woman has been arrested on Kauai for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day travel quarantine.

Kauai police arrested 51-year-old Shannon Patrick on Aug 12. They say Patrick arrived in Hawaii from the mainland on Aug. 12 for a visit of just a few days.

After leaving the Lihue airport, they say Patrick illegally rented a vehicle and drove to her quarantine location in Kapa’a.

Police arrested Patrick after receiving reports that she had left her quarantine location.

She was taken back to complete her quarantine after posting $2,000 bail.

