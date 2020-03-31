Watch Live: President Trump and coronavirus task force briefing and updates on social distancing

WASHINGTON (KSNW/AP) – President Donald Trump along with members of the White House coronavirus task force gave will a briefing at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The president announced the social distancing guidelines that he asked Americans to observe for 15 days have been extended to April 30.

Earlier Tuesday, the U.S. death toll from the virus passed 3,500, eclipsing China’s official count. Over 180,000 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the U.S.

