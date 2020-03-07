Live Now
Wesley Medical Center to screen all visitors for coronavirus starting Monday

Coronavirus

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
New Wesley Derby ER_323760

KSN file

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Medical Center will screen all visitors to their hospitals and emergency rooms for COVID-19 or the coronavirus starting Monday.

Wesley already implemented the screening for all patients visiting their facilities, but starting Monday, visitors will be screened as well.

A spokesperson with Wesley said they will screen all visitors by asking a series of questions, answers to those questions could flag whether there is any potential risk for exposure to COVID-19. If the testing comes out positive, the results will be sent to the KDHE for further processing.

