White House coronavirus task force meet for Sunday briefing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Activity at El Paso-area border crossings slowed to a crawl on Saturday, as restrictions on non-essential travel between the U.S. and Mexico went into effect to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Three major land crossings reported passenger vehicle wait times of two to five minutes at 1 p.m., compared to the average rush-hour waits of 43 to 73 minutes. Pedestrians were getting across in two minutes at Paso del Norte, a port of entry spanning Downtown El Paso and Downtown Juarez, Mexico.