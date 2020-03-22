WASHINGTON (NBC) – The White House coronavirus task force are holding a briefing Sunday to provide the latest on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LATEST STORIES:
- White House coronavirus task force meet for Sunday briefing
- Governor Kelly announces executive orders to assist Kansans amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Wichita police chief says WPD has been searching for more protective gear
- Suspect arrested in St. Patrick’s Day shooting
- Taylor’s Forecast: Cloudy and mild today, stronger storms tomorrow