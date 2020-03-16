White House issues sweeping new coronavirus guidelines

WASHINGTON (NBC) – The White House on Monday issued sweeping new guidelines aimed at slowing the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“My administration is recommending that all Americans, including the young and healthy, work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than ten people, avoid discretionary travel and avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants, and public food courts,” President Trump said.



Still, governors of multiple states say they’re having to step up in the absence of clear guidance and leadership, pleading for federal assistance expanding hospital facilities and expanding testing.



“We need to make sure that we’ve got the ability to take all the tests, to run the tests, to get the results in real-time,” says Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



Health experts are also sounding alarms.



“There is no health care system in the country that is capable of handling what would be a tsunami of cases that we’ve seen in Italy and other countries,” says Andy Slavitt, former administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

The White House, meanwhile, is repeating a promise it made last week to make more tests and testing facilities available in a matter of days, and Congress is feeling the pressure to pass a multi-billion dollar emergency bill, delayed because of the objection of a single Republican lawmaker.



It would provide free testing, expand food assistance and unemployment benefits and offer some paid leave.

