Whole Foods strike: Workers plan mass ‘sick-out’ over COVID-19 concerns

Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing
1  of  85
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Whole Foods strike: Workers plan mass ‘sick-out’ over COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A woman walks into a Whole Foods supermarket during hours reserved for customers 60 years and older to minimize contact with others as people social distance due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, at a store location in Washington, DC, March 20, 2020. – Whole Foods, like several other retailers, is reserving some hours for customers 60 years and older to minimize contact with others as people social distance due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Whole Foods employees are organizing a nationwide “sick out” on Tuesday, March 31 if parent company Amazon doesn’t institute new measures to safeguard workers and increase pay during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whole Worker, a self-described “grassroots movement” of Whole Foods employees seeking to unionize, published a letter outlining the their demands: paid leave for all workers who isolate or self-quarantine, health care for part-time and seasonal workers, guaranteed hazard pay (double the normal rate), new policies to facilitate social distancing and immediate closure of any Whole Foods location where a worker tests positive for COVID-19.

On March 25, Amazon announced a $2-an-hour raise for all full- and part-time employees in the U.S. and Canada. Whole Foods workers will receive double their regular base rate for overtime hours between March 16 and May 3.

The retail behemoth said stores would have updated “social distancing guidelines” as well as increased hand sanitizer stations for customers and staff. Whole Foods workers diagnosed with COVID-19 are currently eligible for up to two weeks of pay while in quarantine.

Earlier this month, Amazon announced the hiring of 100,000 new positions to handle the increased customer demand related to the pandemic.

Whole Foods workers are not the only ones to organize in response to what they say is Amazon’s failure to protect those in the company who are most at risk of contracting coronavirus.

Workers at a New York Amazon warehouse walked off the job Monday in protest of the company’s handling of a recent COVID-19 case at the Staten Island facility.

Workers at grocery delivery company Instacart also pledged to strike Monday, demanding hazard pay fees, increased safety equipment and paid leave for those with pre-existing health conditions who have been advised by a doctor not to work.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories