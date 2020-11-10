Wichita driver’s license offices closed for suspected cases of COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue is closing its Wichita Twin Lakes, 1873 W. 21st N, and Wichita West, 610 S. Tyler Rd., driver’s license offices for suspected cases of COVID-19.

The offices are closed while KDOR follows the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleaning guidelines. To protect patient privacy, no further details will be released.

Appointments are being rescheduled and rerouted as KDOR works to consolidate staff to its Wichita Twin Lakes office. That office is expected to reopen on Thursday, November 12.

KDOR continues to encourage the use of its iKan app, the mobile driver’s license renewal system, which is available from the Apple App and Google Play stores or by visiting iKan.ks.gov. By statute, some restrictions apply.

Under Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order 20-66, all driver’s license and identification cards with expiration dates of March 12, 2020 – January 26, 2021, are extended and must be completed by January 26, 2021.

