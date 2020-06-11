Click here for coronavirus updates

Wichita Transit to get $14M in CARES Act funding

Coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is giving more than $14 million to Wichita Transit.

The $14,021,668 comes from CARES Act funding. Congressman Ron Estes (R-Kansas) made the announcement Thursday.

He says the city can use the money for bus driver wages and personal protection equipment as well as preventative maintenance and sanitation of the vehicles.

“As we start to reopen Wichita, it’s critical that workers and families have safe, reliable transportation,” said Estes in a news release. “I’m glad that Secretary Chao and the Trump Administration are ensuring Wichita and Kansas are receiving necessary funding from the CARES Act.”

