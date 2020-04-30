With reopening, KC businesses required to refuse entry to customers who don’t provide contact information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City is ready to get back to business. But the guidelines will be a little stricter than the rest of Missouri as it attempts to re-emerge from the crisis created by COVID-19.

The biggest differences, non-essential businesses will be limited to 10% capacity or 10 people, whichever is larger. A majority of those businesses will also have to track all customers who sit down inside for more than 10 minutes.

That means whether you go to a restaurant, a movie theater, or church, the establishment will have to know who you are to allow you entry.

Establishments such as grocery stores, medical and dental offices, pharmacies and other essential businesses aren’t subject to the 10/10/10 rule.

Under the “soft opening” announced Wednesday, non-essential retail stores and personal care services can resume in-person operations on May 6 in Kansas City. Gyms, museums, bars, restaurants and movie theaters will be able to reopen on May 15.

But all will have to follow the new “10/10/10 rule.”

“That’s going to be a really new thing for all Americans. We are all going to feel a little funny doing that,” Jessica Piedra said.

“Our goal isn’t to see what everyone is doing and be Big Brother,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas explained.

Instead it will allow the Kansas City Health Department to more quickly trace, test and isolate individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 if an employee or customer had the virus at the time they frequented the business.

The guidelines also allow social gatherings including church services, weddings and funerals. But those will be limited to 10 people inside or 50 outside. Names and contact information for all visitors will need to be recorded.

If someone doesn’t want to give their name or contact information under the rule, businesses are required to refuse service.

