WSU suspends in-person classes March 16-20 and go online and/or remotely March 30

Governor Kelly: One person from Wyndotte County dead from coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University has suspended all in-person classes March 16-20, and will continue classes online and/or remotely March 30, according to WSU’s website.

The university will continue to remain open.

