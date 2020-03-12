WSU suspends in-person classes March 16-20 and go online and/or remotely March 30

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University has suspended all in-person classes March 16-20, and will continue classes online and/or remotely March 30, according to WSU’s website.
The university will continue to remain open.
