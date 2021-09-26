Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Kansas

(STACKER) — The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 684,360 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 42.7 million COVID-19 cases as of Sep. 23, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 55% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Kansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Sep. 20, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Anderson County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 39.7% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 395 (31 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.7% (2,885 fully vaccinated)

— 27.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#49. Trego County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 39.7% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 214 (6 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.0% (980 fully vaccinated)

— 30.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#48. Stafford County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 38.1% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 842 (35 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (1,602 fully vaccinated)

— 23.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#47. Montgomery County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.5% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.3% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 427 (136 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (12,160 fully vaccinated)

— 24.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#46. Smith County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.5% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 223 (8 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (1,425 fully vaccinated)

— 21.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#45. Thomas County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 34.9% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 309 (24 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.1% (2,808 fully vaccinated)

— 28.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#44. Brown County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.2% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.5% more full than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 146 (14 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (4,918 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

#43. Finney County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.6% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.3% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 247 (90 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (12,559 fully vaccinated)

— 31.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#42. Rooks County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.6% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 285 (14 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (2,046 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#41. Geary County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.4% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 202 (64 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (17,204 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

#40. Harvey County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.8% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more full than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 328 (113 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (13,433 fully vaccinated)

— 22.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#39. Coffey County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.8% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 685 (56 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (3,596 fully vaccinated)

— 12.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#38. Saline County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.6% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 301 (163 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (22,865 fully vaccinated)

— 16.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#37. Kiowa County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.6% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 283 (7 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (1,066 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#36. Crawford County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.8% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 165 (64 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (15,963 fully vaccinated)

— 18.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#35. Jackson County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 197 (26 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (7,245 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

#34. Decatur County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.5% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 106 (3 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.9% (987 fully vaccinated)

— 30.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#33. Labette County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.9% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 51.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 37.0% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 173 (34 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (8,429 fully vaccinated)

— 14.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#32. Barton County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.9% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 566 (146 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (9,398 fully vaccinated)

— 27.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#31. Marshall County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.9% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 206 (20 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (5,311 fully vaccinated)

— 8.5% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

#30. Butler County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.3% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 42.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 48.1% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 490 (328 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (26,497 fully vaccinated)

— 21.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#29. Ness County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 509 (14 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (1,216 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#28. Atchison County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.5% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 64.2% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 305 (49 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (6,114 fully vaccinated)

— 24.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#27. Ottawa County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.5% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 263 (15 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.1% (2,000 fully vaccinated)

— 30.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#26. Riley County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.9% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 49.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 39.5% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 294 (218 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (24,453 fully vaccinated)

— 34.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#25. Barber County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.9% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 203 (9 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (1,792 fully vaccinated)

— 19.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#24. McPherson County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 27.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 66.7% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 354 (101 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (13,195 fully vaccinated)

— 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#23. Sedgwick County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.6% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 454 (2,342 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (218,735 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#22. Douglas County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 194 (237 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (64,880 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

#21. Neosho County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 312 (50 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.1% (3,537 fully vaccinated)

— 56.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#20. Lyon County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 64.2% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 328 (109 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (16,165 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#19. Clay County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 575 (46 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (3,931 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#18. Ford County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.9% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 238 (80 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.0% (11,755 fully vaccinated)

— 30.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#17. Cowley County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.5% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: .0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 100.0% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 427 (149 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (14,111 fully vaccinated)

— 19.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#16. Johnson County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.5% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 236 (1,419 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (379,557 fully vaccinated)

— 25.0% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

#15. Rush County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 231 (7 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (1,338 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#14. Lane County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.7% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 65 (1 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (569 fully vaccinated)

— 26.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#13. Leavenworth County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.3% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 53.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 34.6% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 243 (199 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (41,751 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

#12. Hamilton County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.6% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 276 (7 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.1% (814 fully vaccinated)

— 36.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#11. Hodgeman County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 31.7% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 0 (0 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (717 fully vaccinated)

— 20.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#10. Wyandotte County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.3% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 253 (419 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (75,327 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#9. Mitchell County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 34.9% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 29.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 64.2% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 602 (36 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (2,827 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#8. Pratt County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.5% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.6% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 327 (30 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (3,844 fully vaccinated)

— 16.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#7. Seward County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.5% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 373 (80 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (7,900 fully vaccinated)

— 26.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#6. Reno County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 38.1% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 419 (260 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (26,753 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#5. Shawnee County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 39.7% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more full than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 327 (579 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (92,391 fully vaccinated)

— 3.6% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

#4. Republic County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 44.4% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 561 (26 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (2,082 fully vaccinated)

— 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#3. Jewell County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 50.8% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 452 (13 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (1,156 fully vaccinated)

— 20.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#2. Ellis County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 55.6% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 228 (65 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (11,922 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

#1. Allen County, KS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 58.7% more full than Kansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in Kansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 404 (50 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (4,715 fully vaccinated)

— 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas