WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The VA is trying to reach a specific group of veterans who have to get enrolled in VA health care this month. The deadline is Sept. 30.

A veteran needs to meet these three criteria:

Deployed to a combat zones — specifically those who served in a theater of combat operations during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War or in combat against a hostile force during a period of hostilities after Nov. 11, 1998

Never enrolled in VA health care

Left active duty between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013

This enrollment period gives veterans who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other combat zones the chance to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits.

Eligible Kansas veterans can visit VA.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MYVA411 (800-698-2411) to learn more and sign up for VA health care before the deadline.

The VA says veterans enrolled in VA health care are proven to have better health outcomes than non-enrolled veterans, and VA hospitals have dramatically outperformed non-VA hospitals in overall quality ratings and patient satisfaction ratings. The VA also says its health care is often more affordable than non-VA health care for veterans.

This special enrollment period is a part of the PACT Act, the largest expansion of VA health care and benefits in generations. Since it was signed into law in August of 2022, 3,714 Kansas veterans have received PACT Act benefits, and 3,161 Kansas veterans have enrolled in VA care.

“Are you a veteran who deployed to a combat zone but never enrolled in VA health care? If you left active duty between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013, you should sign up now,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a news release. “Even if you don’t need this care now, you may need it in the future – and once you’re in, you have access for life. But don’t wait – the deadline is Sept. 30.”

The deadline is written into law for this specific group of veterans. However, many other veterans can enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits – including many Vietnam veterans, Gulf War veterans, veterans who deployed to a combat zone and transitioned out of the service less than 10 years ago, and more.

Veterans who do not meet the above criteria can often still access VA health care by filing for VA benefits or based on income. If a veteran is granted service connection for any health condition, they become eligible for VA care.

The PACT Act made more than 300 health conditions “presumptive” for service connection. This means that if an eligible veteran has one of these health conditions, the VA automatically assumes that the condition was caused by the veteran’s service and provides compensation and care accordingly.

The VA has delivered more than $1.85 billion in PACT Act benefits to veterans and their survivors. The VA encourages veterans and their survivors to apply for these benefits now at VA.gov/PACT.

Officials are trying to reach as many veterans as possible before Sept. 30. The VA PACT Act campaign has included more than 2,000 events nationwide, $13 million in paid media, 60,000 media clips, more than 400 million emails and letters to veterans, and the creation of a one-stop-shop PACT Act website.

The VA says this is the most extensive outreach campaign in its history, and the goal is to ensure that all veterans and their survivors get the health care and benefits they deserve under the PACT Act.

More information on eligibility for the special enrollment period can be found at VA.gov/PACT. For more about how the PACT Act is helping Veterans and their survivors, visit the VA’s PACT Act Dashboard.