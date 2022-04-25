WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Across the United States, law enforcement agencies are collecting unused prescription medication to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

DEA is committed to making our communities safer and healthier, and we can do this by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths. While the community does its part to turn in unneeded medications and remove them from potential harm, we are doing our part to further reduce drug-related violence.

On this webpage are resources to help you dispose of unneeded medications in your home, seek substance abuse treatment and learn more about the drug overdose epidemic in the United States.