ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The hot temperatures are expected to bring a higher risk of tick-borne infections, according to a press release from Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.

“Protecting yourself and your family from tick-borne illnesses is essential for enjoying a safe and healthy summer,” said Dr. Kristy Jones, an internal medicine and pediatric specialist.

What to do if you find a tick on your body?

If there is a tick on your body, you want to grab a pair of tweezers and apply gentle pressure to remove the tick, Jones said. Then clean the area with rubbing alcohol or soap and warm water.

“Early detection and prompt removal are vital to minimizing the risk of tick-borne diseases,” Jones said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest after the removal, flush the tick down the toilet.

“We encourage everyone to follow these precautions to reduce the risk of tick bites and subsequent infections,” Jones said. “If you develop any symptoms within a few weeks following a tick bite, you should see your health care provider to be evaluated, so we can determine a course of treatment.”

You can save the tick to identify it by rubbing alcohol on it and placing it in a sealed bag or container, the news release states.

Where can ticks be found?

Northwest Arkansas had a warmer winter, making ticks more prevalent in the area. It is important to use insect repellent containing DEET and wear light-colored clothing to easily detect crawling ticks.

Ticks are commonly found in tall grass and wooded areas, according to the news release.

What symptoms to watch out for after getting bit by a tick?

According to the press release, if you experience rash, fever, fatigue, headache, muscle or joint pain and joint swelling, then you should see your health care provider.

Tick-borne diseases in Arkansas include Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ehrlichiosis, tularemia anaplasmosis, Lyme disease, Southern tick-associated rash illness and alpha-gal.