DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Dodge City is warning the public about an uptick in cases of canine distemper in Ford County.

The City says symptoms of canine distemper include:

Crusty eyes

Green snotty noses

No appetite

Other respiratory symptoms

“If you notice that your dog has any of these particular symptoms, it is essential to separate them from other canines, contact your veterinarian for guidance, and continue monitoring them,” Dodge City says.

The best way to combat the virus is to vaccinate your canines against distemper, according to the City.

For more information about canine distemper, visit the American Veterinary Medical Association’s website.