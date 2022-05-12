WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Whether it’s for a family member or yourself, there is help for drug addiction.
- National Helpline: 800-662-HELP (4357)
- FindTreatment.gov: Fill in your city or ZIP code to find the nearest treatment facility
- DrugFree.org: Partnership to End Addiction offers guidance on protecting children, teens and young adults
- National Institute on Drug Abuse: Information for teens
- National Institute on Drug Abuse: Information for parents
- Narcotics Anonymous: Recovering addicts support each other to stay clean
- Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation: Supports youth service and enrichment programs
- DrugFreeIsUpToMe.org: Committed to informing the public of the opioid crisis
- DEA 360 Strategy: Joint effort between law, businesses and the community to fight the crisis
- Just Think Twice: DEA website with information for parents and teens
- Operation Engage: Another DEA site designed to get people involved
- Get Smart About Drugs: DEA resource for parents, educators and caregivers
- DEA Controlled Substance Public Disposal Locations: Enter your ZIP code or town to find drug disposal locations nearby
- Wichita Athletics Track Club: Program that teaches core values to boys and girls ages 6-19
- Rise Up for Youth: Empowering students to unlock their full potential
- Mental Health and Substance Abuse Coalition: Wichita and Sedgwick County
- COMCARE Crisis Center: 24-hour crisis line 316-660-7500
- United Way of the Plains — Offers help statewide, confidential and free. Call 211
- Love Your Community: Call Angel Martinez at 316-519-3357
- VA Whole Health Program: VA’s cutting-edge approach to care
- VA Home Exercise and More: Link to VA’s home exercise blog
- VA Making Your Plan: The first step toward building a personal care plan
- SAMHSA.gov: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, an agency within the Dept. of Health and Human Services
- SAMHSA Children and Youth: Information for parents, child-serving professionals, and children
- SAMHSA Useful Resources on Opioid Overdose Prevention
- SAMHSA Resources for Families Coping with Mental and Substance Use Disorders
- Opioid Treatment Programs in Kansas
- How to Tell if Someone Is on Drugs
- BreakThru Medical Withdrawal Management: Medical withdrawal management service at Summit Surgical in Hutchinson. Call 620-259-4488.
