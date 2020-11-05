Eating smart is good for your heart; healthy recipes for November

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN is partnering up with the Greater Wichita YMCA and the American Heart Association – Kansas to showcase ways to eat better in a season known for decadent foods.

This week, we spoke with the Y’s healthy eating director, Tammy Krier, on ways to use pumpkin that is not pumpkin pie.

Canned pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling) is low in calories, contains dietary fiber and is a great source of Vitamin K.