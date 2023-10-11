EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The El Dorado Police Department and the City of El Dorado are hosting an event Thursday evening providing information about fentanyl abuse in the county and training on using Naloxone.

The life-saving medicine can be given to individuals who are overdosing on opioids like Fentanyl. The community can learn about how the drug is affecting the community, as well as learn how to recognize the signs of an overdose, what to do, and how to safely administer Naloxone.

A panel of speakers from the DCCCA, the El Dorado Police Department, Butler County EMS, the El Dorado Fire Department, a Physician from Susan B. Allen Hospital, and South Central Mental Health will discuss fentanyl and its effects on the community. Those who attend will also hear from families who have been directly affected by fentanyl.

A free voucher for Naloxone will be provided to those who attend. There will also be free food provided.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the El Dorado Civic Center, located at 211 E. Central Ave. in El Dorado.