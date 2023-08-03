WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a drinking water advisory in Sumner County’s rural water districts.

A news release from the KDHE says Sumner County Rural Water Districts 1, 2 and 3 are under the advisory. Samples were collected by the City of Wellington that reported levels of a blue-green algae toxin called microcystins in drinking water delivered to consumers.

The levels in drinking water exceeded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 10-day Health Advisory levels of 0.3 micrograms per liter of microcystins for bottle-fed infants and children under 6 years old.

Bottle-fed infants and children under 6 years old should not consume the water. For children over 6 years and adults, the water remains acceptable for drinking, food preparation and all household use. Do not boil the water before use, as boiling will only concentrate the microcystin.

The City of Wellington Public Water Supply is working with KDHE and will continue to monitor the public water supply.

Additional samples will be collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis to confirm the microcystins levels consistently remain below the EPA 10-day Health Advisory level of 0.3 micrograms per liter of microcystins for bottle-fed infants and children under 6 years old in drinking water delivered to consumers.

People and animals should always take steps to stay away from any blooms in surface waters because contact can make people and animals sick.