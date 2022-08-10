HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said there are no suspect or probable cases of monkeypox in Ellis County. KSN News reached out to the KDHE for clarification after a comment by Ellis County Health Department Director Kim Reel on Monday.

Reel spoke at the Ellis County Commission meeting about a $248,000 grant the health department recently received. She discussed the various ways the money can be used, including on vaccine supplies and education.

After she spoke, a commissioner asked about monkeypox vaccines.

“Jynneos is the one that is being talked about,” Reel answered. “We had an incident last week where we had. I had to investigate two cases of that. So, the state did bring us a small dose of [the] Jynneos vaccine, which was given today in our office. I do have nine doses left of that, but I have very strict guidelines from the state on what it can be used for.”

She said her department is getting a lot of requests for the vaccine.

“The vaccines that were distributed to the county were done so in alignment with the CDC’s (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) Expanded Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP++) vaccine strategy after an individual may have been exposed to monkeypox,” Matt Lara, KDHE communications director, said.

KSN News also reached out to Reel, but we have not heard back yet.

The KDHE identified a presumptive case of monkeypox in Johnson County on July 9. On Monday, it said there was a probable case in Shawnee County.

The monkeypox virus can be spread through close skin-to-skin contact with an infected individual. In the case of children, this could include holding, cuddling or feeding children. Additionally, it could be shed through items such as towels, linens, cups or utensils that contain the virus.