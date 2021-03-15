Emergency room opens to serve Wellington area

Better Health & Wellness

by: , KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Ascension Via Christi opened an emergency department in Wellington today.

The Ascension Via Christi Emergency Department will fill the void created when Sumner Community Hospital suddenly closed a year ago.

“Thanks to Ascension Via Christi, community-based emergency care once again will be available to Sumner County residents,” Wellington Mayor Jim Valentine said in a news release. “We are tremendously pleased that they have stepped in to help provide this essential service.”

The full-service ER is in the former hospital at 1323 N. A Street. It’s been remodeled and includes a triage area, four exam rooms, a trauma room, diagnostic imaging, laboratory, pharmacy and other basic support services required by a hospital ER.

It will be open 24 hours a day. The entrance for walk-in patients is the same as the former hospital’s main entrance.

“We are committed to ensuring Kansans’ access to care by collaborating with others to develop sustainable models of care,” Don King, Ascension Via Christi’s CEO said in a news release. “Our new ER in Wellington is a testament to that commitment as well as to the collaborative spirit of the community’s leaders.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories