Expectant moms with high-risk pregnancies can get a specialized ride to Wesley

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wesley Medical Center is offering specialized ground and air transportation to women experiencing high-risk pregnancies.

The hospital says its OB Transport Service team ensures that the women will receive the highest level of care available while on the way to Wesley.

The transport team is available at all hours. Wesley says the team will work with physicians to ensure that moms receive individualized, safe and high-quality care.

The OB Transport Team includes specially trained RNs with experience in high-risk OB care. The hospital says they’ll be prepared to transport the most critical of obstetrical patients, supported by experienced perinatologists and other highly competent caregivers who provide oversight and expertise throughout the mother’s journey. This includes maternal-fetal medicine specialists who specialize in high-risk pregnancies.