FDA places all alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico on import alert

The Food and Drug Administration has placed all alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico on import alert.

The government agency says it has seen a sharp increase in products from Mexico that were labeled to contain ethanol but had tested positive for methanol.

Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and life-threatening when ingested. Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient in hand sanitizer or other drugs.

The agency says alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico will now be subject to heightened FDA scrutiny and the shipment may be detained.

“Consumer use of hand sanitizers has increased significantly during the coronavirus pandemic, especially when soap and water are not accessible, and the availability of poor-quality products with dangerous and unacceptable ingredients will not be tolerated,” said Judy McMeekin, Pharm.D., FDA Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs. “Today’s actions are necessary to protect the safe supply of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. We will continue to work with our stakeholders to ensure the availability of safe products and to communicate vital information with the health and safety of U.S. consumers in mind.”

The FDA says this marks the first time the agency has issued a countrywide import alert for any category of the drug product.