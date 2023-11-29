WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A state-of-the-art facility to educate the next generation of nurses is officially open at Wesley Medical Plaza. Galen College of Nursing says its new facility is a partnership between the hospital and the college to address the need for nurses.

The school operates on a rolling admission. This means they take new students every three months. The college says this creates increased opportunities for students and lets them more nurses and into the medical field. This will hopefully ease shortages in Wichita and elsewhere.

Understanding the need led to the push for Galen College of Nursing to open its first Kansas campus.

“The shortage in Wichita, it’s already here,” said Executive Vice President of Nurses for Galen College of Nursing, Dr. Audria Denker.

She believes the hands-on experiences they offer, like their life-like mannequins, are attracting students to the program. One of the mannequins even simulates giving birth.

“As a student nurse, I go in, and I touch them, and they go, ‘Ow!” Then it’s a real experience, so we can practice there. That way, when they get to the hospital, they’ve already had an experience that they can draw upon,” said Denker.

Experiencing the nursing shortage firsthand, Galen faculty member Kara Wiens worked as a bedside nurse for five years. She says she is excited about what the new program will mean for Wichita’s healthcare.

“In two years’ time, we’ll be able to have more students out on the floor in the Wichita area getting to serve our community. They’ll get to experience a wide variety of clinical settings,” said Wiens.

For one of Galen’s first students, the desire to become a nurse came from a personal experience.

“My sixth-grade year, my mom got really sick. From there up until my senior year of high school, I was the one taking care of her, in and out of hospitals, helping with meds,” said Alexis Ledezma.

Fulfilling a promise following the passing of Alexis’ mother last year.

“I had always talked to her about wanting to do it, and it was something she said she would be very proud of me doing,” said Ledezma.

Every nurse at the school leaves their “personal reason why” on the “why board” when they join the program.

Galen College of Nursing is taking its next round of new students in January 2024. They already have 89 students in the program.