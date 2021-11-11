First report of flu in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) announces the first report of influenza in the county. Although an increase in cases usually starts in December, now is the time to get your flu shot to protect yourself and your family.

Symptoms of the flu start suddenly and include fever that lasts three to four days, body aches, chills, tiredness, cough, and headache. The flu virus is spread from person-to-person by mouth droplets during talking, coughing, or sneezing. The department said you prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory illnesses, such as the common cold, with these simple steps:

Get a flu shot. Wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands. Avoid close contact with people who are ill. Eat healthy foods and get plenty of rest. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces. Stay home if you become ill. Wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The Sedgwick County Health Department Clinic at 2716 W. Central provides no-cost flu shots to uninsured adults, uninsured children, and children with CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) and Medicaid/KanCare (Aetna Better Health, Sunflower, and United Healthcare). Uninsured adults and children receive the flu shot at no-cost; children with CHIP or Medicaid/KanCare have no co-pay. Flu shots are available by appointment only. You can make appointments by calling 316-660-7300.

If you do not qualify for a flu shot, visit your primary care physician or neighborhood pharmacy to receive one. Visit http://www.flu.gov/ for information about resources in your area. Flu vaccinations are recommended for anyone 6 months and older, unless otherwise directed by a physician.