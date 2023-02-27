TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Flint Hills burn season begins Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will be activating its Kansas smoke modeling tool on March 1 before widespread burning is expected to get underway. The system uses computer models using burn locations and weather conditions to predict where smoke may travel and how it will affect air quality.

The burns are conducted each year to help protect the Tallgrass Prairie ecosystem. They control invasive species and remove the encroachment of invasive trees like the Eastern Red Cedar, providing better forage for cattle and native wildlife.

However, the burns release a large amount of particulate matter, which can form ozone, creating significant breathing problems, even for healthy people. Children, the elderly, and those with underlying medical issues like asthma or COPD are especially vulnerable.

The KDHE recommends taking steps to protect your health if smoke reaches your community:

Limit or avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Vulnerable people should remain indoors

Keep indoor air clean by keeping windows and doors closed and running your air conditioner

Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water

Contact your doctor if you have symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath, or severe fatigue

For more information about the burning in the Flint Hills, the Flint Hills Smoke Management Plan, April burn restrictions, and the smoke modeling tool, please visit http://ksfire.org.