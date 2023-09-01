WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Health officials say they are already getting reports of the flu among residents in Sedgwick County. The Sedgwick County Health Department says it hasn’t even received its seasonal supply of flu shots yet.

SCHD says the first reports of influenza usually come in October or November. And it normally recommends getting flu shots in September or October.

The Sedgwick County people who have been diagnosed with the flu have not traveled, so they did not pick it up from some other location.

SCHD says flu shots are recommended for anyone six months and older unless otherwise directed by a physician. Click on vaccines.gov to find flu shots near you.

The SCHD Clinic at 2716 W. Central anticipates having flu shots by mid-September. The shots will be free to uninsured adults and children and with no co-pay for children with CHIP or Medicaid/KanCare.

Flu symptoms

Flu symptoms start suddenly and include:

Fever that lasts three to four days

Body aches

Chills

Tiredness

Cough

Headache

Transmission

SCHD says people spread the influenza virus through mouth droplets as they talk, cough or sneeze.

Prevention

Get a flu shot.

Wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Eat healthy foods and get plenty of rest.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Stay home if you are ill.

Click here for more information about the flu and vaccination recommendations.