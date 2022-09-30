WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Flu shots will be available at the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) beginning on Monday, Oct. 3.

SCHD and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend an annual flu shot for everyone six months or older unless directed by a physician. The flu shot can be given at the same time as COVID-19 vaccine.

Flu shots at SCHD’s Main Clinic (2716 W. Central) are available by appointment only. To make an appointment, please call 316-660-7300.

Appointment Days Appointment Hours Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday Noon to 6:00 p.m. Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

According to the Sedgwick County Health Department, flu shots are available for uninsured adults, uninsured children, and children covered under the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Medicaid/ KanCare (Aetna Better Health, Sunflower or United Healthcare). Uninsured adults and children receive the flu shot at no cost; children with CHIP or Medicaid/KanCare will have no co-pay.

Adults and children with private medical insurance can get vaccinated for flu at CVS, Dillons pharmacies and The Little Clinics, Walgreens, Walmart, independent pharmacies, community health clinics or through their healthcare provider. To locate a nearby provider, visit www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/.