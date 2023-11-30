WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Mission of Mercy free dental clinic will be held at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina on Jan. 12-13. Clinic doors will open at 5:30 a.m. on both days.

There are no appointments or reservations, and patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Treatment options include cleanings, fillings, extractions, and dental hygiene education.

The clinic will include an estimated 100 dental chairs, and it is expected that nearly 1,000 volunteers, consisting of dentists, hygienists, dental assistants, medical personnel, and community volunteers, will donate their talents to treat patients.

Since its inception in 2003, the Kansas Mission of Mercy has provided free care to 32,271 patients with a value of $22,507,476. Support for this project comes entirely from donations and grants and uses no state or federal funding.