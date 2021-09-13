Free flu shot clinics to be held in Wichita on Oct. 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The University of Kansas School of Pharmacy in Wichita is offering its annual free flu shot clinics for those who are unemployed, uninsured or unable to pay for ages 3 and older. The clinics will be held at five different locations on Saturday, Oct. 2.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Guadalupe Clinic (940 S. Saint Francis)

The Lord’s Diner (2825 S. Hillside) hosted by Guadelupe Clinic

GraceMed (1122 N. Topeka St.)

HealthCore Clinic (2707 E. 21st)

Noon – 3 p.m.

Evergreen Rec Center (2700 N. Woodland)

Operation Immunization is planned and implemented by local pharmacy students who gain valuable leadership and clinical skills. Licensed and immunization certified pharmacists supervise the administration of the immunizations.

“This is one of the many ways our students contribute to the wellbeing of the community, and we’re pleased that so many of them donate their time to such an important cause,” said Dean Ronald Ragan, University of Kansas School of Pharmacy.

United Way of the Plains has provided financial support for the annual fall event for several years. The 2021 donation by United Way helps cover the cost of the vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends annual influenza vaccination for everyone 6 months and older. Check the CDC website for answers about flu vaccines and activity.