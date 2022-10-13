WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Free flu shot clinics will be held in Wichita this weekend.

The University of Kansas School of Pharmacy is holding its annual shot clinics for those who are unemployed, uninsured or unable to pay for ages 3 and older. The clinics will be held at five different locations on Saturday, Oct. 15.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

GraceMed Helen Galloway Clinic (1122 N. Topeka St.)

Guadalupe Clinic (940 S. St. Francis)

Guadalupe Clinic South (2825 S. Hillside)

HealthCore Clinic (2707 E. 21st St. N.)

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Hunter Health (527 N. Grove)

The KU School of Pharmacy says the clinic helps students gain leadership and clinical skills from the initiative. Licensed and immunization-certified pharmacists supervise the administration of the immunizations.

The United Way of the Plains has provided financial support for the annual fall event for over 10 years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the annual influenza vaccination for everyone 6 months and older. Vaccination is recommended by the end of the month of October.