Free flu vaccines to be offered at 6 sites in Wichita on Oct. 19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The University of Kansas School of Pharmacy is teaming up with United Way of the Plains for the 10th annual Operation Immunization event. The event provides free flu vaccines to those in need on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the following six sites in Wichita:

  • GraceMed, 1122 N. Topeka St.
  • Guadalupe Clinic, 2825 S. Hillside St.
  • Guadalupe Clinic, 940 S. Saint Francis
  • HealthCore Clinic, 2707 E. 21st St. N.
  • Hunter Health Clinic, 527 N. Grove St.
  • Café con Leche, North High School, 1437 N. Rochester St.

Clinics planned at Guadalupe Clinic, GraceMed and Hunter Heath for Saturday, Sept. 21, have been rescheduled for Oct. 19.

Vaccines will be provided first come, first serve to eligible patients while supplies last. Children must be at least six years old and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

United Way of the Plains provided up to $20,000 to purchase the vaccines, which KU School of Pharmacy trained students will administer under the supervision of licensed and certified pharmacists. The event is aimed at helping people who are unemployed, uninsured or unable to pay.

