WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Positive Directions, M-Care Clinic and Community Walgreens are partnering to host National HIV Testing Day.

It will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at M-Care at 731 N. Mclean. Free HIV tests, as well as syphilis, hepatitis C, gonorrhea, and chlamydia tests, will be offered.

National HIV Testing Day is observed on June 27, but it was scheduled in Wichita for Saturday so more people could take part.

There will be food, drinks, games, a raffle, and a silent auction. If you want to learn more, click here.