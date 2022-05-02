WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Friday, both Sedgwick County and Butler County suffered damage from an EF-3 tornado that affected over 1,000 structures and displaced many families. In light of this tragic event, Friends University will be sponsoring webinars for anyone who is struggling emotionally to manage tornado and weather anxiety.

This webinar will feature two trama specialists to help teach residents experiencing anxiety, trouble sleeping, or other trauma-like symptoms to recognize and manage these emotions.

On Friday, May 6, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., trauma specialist Elizabeth Miranda, LCMFT, will be presenting her webinar, “Helping Children Feel Safe Again After a Tornado,” via Zoom.

Next week, on Wednesday, May 11, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., trauma specialist Jana Hinz, LCMFT, will host her webinar, “Recognizing Post Tornado Stress and Trauma,” via Zoom.

“The recent tornadoes have created some weather-related anxiety for many people, including our children,” said Dr. Rebecca Culver-Turner, associate professor and Wichita site program director of the Master of Science in Family Therapy (MSFT) program at Friends University. “We want to be able to help the people in our community learn how to recognize and manage the stress and anxiety of what they are feeling so they can understand how their body is reacting to this crisis. It can be surprising to still experience anxiety or watch a family member experience anxiety after a crisis; we want to help people understand and cope with this phenomenon.”

These webinars are provided through the sponsorship of the Friends University Master of Science in Family Therapy Program (MSFT), which “strives to help families discover a positive change amid personal and relationship struggles through therapeutic services.”

To find more information on the mental health resources available through Friends University or about the MSFT, click here.

