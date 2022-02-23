GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City USD 457 has partnered with LiveWell Finney County to offer Youth Mental Health First Aid classes for adults over the age of 18.

This class will help adults be able to talk through mental health challenges with youth and is offered to parents, school staff, youth leaders, coaches, and any other adults who work with youth.

Parents will be provided a framework and action plan to support children and youth going through a tough time and get them connected to outside help if the crisis is immediate.

The 2020-21 Kansas Communities that Care survey of Garden City students grades 6, 8, 10, and 12 showed the following data:

Four in 10 female students and two in 10 male students surveyed said they felt so sad or hopeless every day for at least two weeks that they had stopped doing usual activities

Two in 10 female students and one in 10 male students surveyed had suicidal thoughts in the past year

There will be two classes available in the month of March held in Room 109 at the Garden City Archive at JD Adams Hall, 1312 N. Seventh St:

Saturday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additional information:

There will be a break for lunch during the session, which will be taken alone

School district employees can receive credit through PowerLearning

Seats are limited, meaning that sign-up will be first-come, first-serve

Two hours of online work must be completed beforehand or those who have signed up will not be able to attend the course

For questions or to sign-up, please email Diane Elliott at delliott@gckschools.com or call 620-805-8625.