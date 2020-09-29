Greater Wichita YMCA kicking off free “Wellness Wednesdays”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greater Wichita YMCA is providing nutritional information to all beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The Y’s Healthy Eating Director Tammi Krier will hold a half-hour class most Wednesdays over the next month and cover topics from snacks to picky eaters to avoiding the “COVID 15” weight gain. Wellness Wednesdays are aimed at getting proper nutrition information out to the community despite the YMCA currently not offering in-person classes right now.

Krier will take up common topics, with the first week covering proper refueling nutrition for young athletes.

She has a snack on-hand that her young daughter received after playing what she estimates was 20 minutes in a soccer game, but the after-game snack contained about seven teaspoons of sugar.

“One of the most important things after kids are running and playing for 20 and 30 minutes is just rehydrating them with water. If they’re playing longer than 60 to 90 minutes and they’re active that whole time, that’s when you look at sports drinks for a beverage for them,” Krier said.

The segment schedule is below. Tune in at noon to the Greater Wichita YMCA Facebook page.

9/30/2020: Refueling young athletes.

10/7/2020: Avoiding the ‘Quarantine 15’ weight gain!

10/21: Picky Eaters? No problem – snacks they will like.

10/28: Quick, one-pot meals.

The sessions are free to anyone, no membership required.

